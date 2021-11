Enercon welcomes coalition agreement as important signal of fresh start

The newly forming Federal Government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP has reached a coalition agreement quicker than expected. The ‘traffic light coalition’ presented the results of its negotiations yesterday (24 November). The coalition agreement bears the title ‘Dare More Progress – Alliance for Freedom, Justice and Sustainability’, and provides great cause for optimism for ENERCON: ‘The coalition agreement reached by the SPD, the Greens and the FDP is a strong signal for a fresh start in the right direction,’ says ENERCON CEO Momme Janssen, offering his verdict. ‘Numerous key demands made by ENERCON and the industry are included. The government programme gives us reason to hope the necessary restart of the energy transition will actually happen, with onshore expansion in Germany also picking up again.’

‘Nevertheless, a replication of the former success of wind energy expansion will not happen by itself’, Janssen points out. ‘Wind energy converters cannot be manufactured to lay in a supply. They come at the end of the process of ‘securing land, approval and tender’, which now has to be reformed and sped up by the traffic light coalition in reality. The coalition now needs to quickly put its welcome objectives into practice, and cannot allow itself to get bogged down in the details of the legislative process. These are clear expectations shared by ENERCON and the industry, and are in the immediate interests of the energy transition and climate protection.’