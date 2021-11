American Clean Power Association Announces CLEANPOWER 2021 Speakers

The American Clean Power Association today announced several of its headline speakers for its CLEANPOWER 2021 event in Salt Lake City on December 7-8. CLEANPOWER 2021 will bring together the most knowledgeable minds in the clean energy industry and create a collaborative platform for discussing issues that are important to industry professionals and their companies.

CLEANPOWER’s mission is to not only bring together the different technologies that make up the renewables mix – onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, storage, and transmission – but also the different segments within the industries: manufacturers, construction firms, owner operators, utilities, financial firms, corporate buyers, and more. Full event details can be found here.

“We are very excited to host our first in-person CLEANPOWER conference which promises to be the most comprehensive gathering of industry leaders from utility-scale renewable energy companies. In addition to the immeasurable networking opportunities, attendees will hear from visionaries, policy leaders, and industry experts in renewable energy today,” ACP CEO Heather Zichal said.

CLEANPOWER 2021 executive speakers include:

Jim Murphy

ACP Chairman | President and Corporate Business Leader, Invenergy LLC

Welcome Session

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM MT

Leo Moreno

President, AES Clean Energy

Welcome Session

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM MT

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT

Laura Beane

President, Vestas North America

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT

Craig Cornelius

Chief Executive Officer, Clearway Energy Group

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT

Clean Energy Policy – Industry Insights

On-Demand Content



Jason Allen

Chief Executive Officer, Leeward Renewable Energy

Moderator: Building the Clean Energy Workforce for the Future

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM MT

David Hickey

Service CEO, Americas Region, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Building the Clean Energy Workforce for the Future

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM MT



Sarah Slusser

CEO, Cypress Creek Renewables

Renewable Energy – Leading & Developing the Energy Transition

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM MT