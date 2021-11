Ingeteam to showcase its latest onshore and offshore wind power technologies at WindEurope Electric City 2021

Ingeteam, the global specialist in wind energy drivetrain technology, will participate at WindEurope’s Electric City 2021 Exhibition & Conference, a key global trade event for companies operating in the wind energy industry. The focus of this year’s event will be “Building a clean economy” in line with Fit for 55, the EU’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

For the Ingeteam Group, this means providing increasingly competitive technology solutions for renewable energies and electrification. “An effective combination of energy conversion technology, power electronics platforms and electric generators can reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCoE) and increase annual electricity production (AEP) from renewable energy sources.” Explained Alberto Barcia, Commercial Director, Ingeteam Wind Energy. “Together with a high-level team of specialists from Ingeteam and Indar, we will be presenting our very latest wind power products, technologies, and services as well as control, monitoring and SCADA systems. We look forward to seeing you at booth D-C20, as well as the technical sessions and poster presentations”.

Products to be presented include the company’s latest generation of high power DFIG converters, in the range of 6 to 8 MW. Manufactured to the highest quality standards, these state-of-the-art converters are compliant with the most stringent international grid codes to facilitate the full wind turbine certification process.

INGESYS™ Smart SCADA solutions will also be featured. INGESYS™ has been shown to deliver significant cost savings, enhanced security, and performance improvements for the integrated management of renewable generation assets. From the installation of new-build projects to the optimization of aging assets, one central platform allows customers to monitor day-to-day-operations, optimize performance, and resolve complex operational challenges.

Still in the O&M area, the company will also showcase INGEPREDICT, a single platform offering comprehensive predictive maintenance, which integrates monitoring and diagnosis software, predictive maintenance services and uptower repair services. INGEPREDICT facilitates the early detection of factors leading to underperformance or unplanned downtime, improving efficiency and reducing overall maintenance costs.

Indar, an Ingeteam company, will exhibit a wide range of wind generators, manufactured in different topologies (DFIG, IG and PMG). A recognised leader in its segment, Indar has supplied around 23,000 wind generators, with a global installed power of 42 GW.

Alberto Barcia, Commercial Director, Ingeteam Wind Energy Converters & Controls, will chair the technical session “Increasing Turbine Output Onshore” on Thursday 25th November at 9am. He will also present the poster PO057: Offshore Converters For 12.5-15MW FC Wind Turbines.