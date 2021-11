Rampion Offshore Wind Farm: Sale of transmission assets

Rampion Offshore Wind Limited has today confirmed the sale of its transmission assets to Transmission Capital Partners (TCP), on behalf of a consortium which includes International Public Partnerships, Amber Infrastructure Group and Transmission Investment. Rampion is a 400 megawatt (MW) wind farm and was commissioned in 2018. It is owned by RWE (50.1%) Macquarie (25%), Enbridge Rampion UK Ltd, a subsidiary Enbridge (24.9%), and RWE Renewables operates the wind farm on behalf of the project partners.

The transmission assets included in the sale comprise the Offshore Substation; Onshore Substation at Twineham; Offshore Export Cables and Onshore Export Cable. The divestment is mandatory under UK legislation and takes place in accordance with the Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime. In 2019, following a competitive tender, Ofgem selected TCP as preferred bidder for the transmission license for Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm is located 13-20 kilometres off the Sussex coast, and stretches from East Worthing in the west, to Brighton in the east. It is estimated that the average annual generation at the site will be equivalent to the approximate domestic needs of more than 350,000 average UK households, or around half the homes in Sussex.

“We are pleased that Transmission Capital Partners will take over the transmission assets at Rampion Offshore Windfarm. They are a highly experienced operator of offshore assets, and we look forward to developing a positive working relationship with them in the years to come.”

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind, RWE Renewables