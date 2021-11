Naturgy begins operating its second wind farm in Australia

150 kilometres outside Melbourne, Berrybank 1 has an installed power capacity of 180 MW and a 15-year PPA with the Victoria State Government.

The company is currently developing a Strategic Plan based on generating renewable power in stable geographic regions like Australia.

Through its international power generation subsidiary, Global Power Generation (GPG), Naturgy has begun to operate its second wind farm in Australia, Berrybank 1, with which it now operates a total of 270 MW in the country.



Located 150 kilometres outside Melbourne, the wind farm consists of 43 wind turbines for an installed power capacity of 180 MW capable of generating 644 GWh/year. This is enough electricity to supply 138,000 homes.



The power generated at Berrybank 1, which has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Victoria State Government, is subject to a regulated tariff for 15 years and will help meet the renewable energy targets set by the State of Victoria.



Development of this wind farm required a total investment of 284 million Australian dollars (185 million euros).



Naturgy’s commitment to Australia



Berrybank 1 is the second wind farm put into service by GPG in Australia following development of Crookwell 2 (91 MW) in New South Wales, where commercial operation began in November 2018.



The company is currently building the Berrybank 2 wind farm (109 MW) with an additional 26 wind turbines. This work is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2022. As part of the commitments tied to this project, GPG is scheduled to install a 10MW/20MWh BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) in the Australian Capital Territory that will enable distribution of power via the ACT electricity grid.



GPG has already signed PPAs with corporate buyers for another three wind farm projects: Ryan Corner (218 MW) and Hawkesdale (97 MW), both in Victoria, and Crookwell 3 (58 MW) in New South Wales. Crookwell 3 is the sixth wind farm developed by GPG in Australia and the third backed by a corporate PPA. With Crookwell 3, GPG’s portfolio of wind farms with guaranteed PPAs will increase to over 750 MW.



Global Power Generation (GPG), a company jointly owned by Naturgy Energy Group SA (75%) and Kuwait Investment Authority (25%), manages a total installed power capacity of 4,100 MW in nine countries.