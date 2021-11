Nordisk Bergteknik hired in wind power project Twin Peaks in Västernorrland

Nordisk Bergteknik has been hired in the wind power project Twin Peaks in Västernorrland where 39 wind turbines are to be mounted in the beginning of 2024. The project is in line with Nordisk Bergteknik’s ambition to play an active role in the current transformation towards a more sustainable society and responds to the constant increase in demand for renewably generated electricity.

Nordisk Bergteknik has been hired for an assignment to prepare the terrain for the project Twin Peaks, which requires drilling and excavation of rock in order to make way for roads as well as foundations of the wind turbines. The project is divided into two main locations, Ranasjö and Salsjö, which are situated 15 kilometres apart from each other and will accommodate 25 and 14 wind turbines respectively. Nordisk Bergteknik’s assignment is estimated to begin in the end of November 2021 and continue throughout the first half year of 2022.

“It is very encouraging to shortly be able to initiate the work with Twin Peaks’ wind farm. Our engagement in the project is completely in line with our ambition to play an active role in the intensified transformation towards a more sustainable society. We have modern machinery and a clear focus on sustainability, which will lead to additional business opportunities”, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik.

Nordisk Bergteknik has been contracted to perform services for Stenger & Ibsen, the subcontractor who is hired by Arise, who in turn is one of Sweden’s leading players within renewable energy. The British fund provider The Renewable Infrastructure Group, also known as TRIG, and the fund manager Infrared Capital Partners stand behind the investment.