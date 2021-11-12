Eighth Wind Energy trend:index Published

The eighth edition of the WindEnergy trend:index continues to draw an optimistic picture of the mood in the international wind industry. Assessments of the market situation are similar across nearly all regions of the world: the current situation is still seen as positive, if with some slightly lower values compared to the most recent surveys. However, the outlook for the market situation in two years is very positive for both, onshore and offshore wind. All regions have achieved their highest marks since the beginning of the WEtix, in some cases nearly reaching the maximum level on the scale.

These are the overall results of the new WindEnergy trend:index (WEtix) which has been prepared at six-month intervals since 2018. It is published jointly by WindEnergy Hamburg, the global onshore and offshore wind energy event, and wind:research, the leading market research institute for wind energy. Since the survey was conducted for the first time, more than 8,500 respondents have taken part, contributing their assessments of the development of the global onshore and offshore wind industry.

All regions achieve new top ratings for the expected future market situation

The current market situation for the onshore wind industry in Europe, North America, Asia and the rest of the world continues to receive positive marks. Nevertheless, the mood is slightly more subdued than last spring: all regions show a gentle decline compared to the previous survey. As for the assessment of the current market situation in the offshore wind industry, the picture is similar: around the world ratings continue to be positive. However, contrary to the Rest of World, the results in the individual regions are slightly worse than in the seventh WEtix.

On the other hand, expectations for the wind industry two years from now are unequivocally positive. The question regarding the market situation in the onshore wind industry received top marks across all world regions. Similarly, the future of the offshore wind market is seen in a very optimistic light: Asia, Europe and North America continue to be neck-and-neck, remaining close to the absolute maximum rating. The Rest of the World has improved, as well, rising closer to the three top positions.

Figure 1: Assessment of the global market for the onshore and offshore wind industry in two years

This general trend – stagnating or slightly declining ratings for the current market situation, but high expectations for the future of the wind industry – applies to Germany, as well. While the current mood in the German wind industry is somewhat subdued, with the results for both the onshore and offshore segments barely on the negative or positive side, German assessments of the long-term market situation match those in the world regions, trending clearly in a positive direction.

Majority expect neutral or positive impact of coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis doesn’t seem to have a major impact on the mood in the wind energy industry: only 20per cent of respondents anticipate negative consequences. The rest either expect no consequences, or they actually believe there will be a positive or very positive impact.

As before, green hydrogen is considered as very important: overall more than 55per cent see a high to very high likeliness that the production of green hydrogen will play a key role for wind energy over the next three years.

Figure 2: Role of the production of green hydrogen for wind energy over the next three years

Assessments on the intensity of consolidation processes in industry have largely remained unchanged compared to the last survey, maintaining the same high level for both onshore and offshore wind energy observed in recent years. Similarly, expectations regarding the optimisation potential driven by digitalisation remain nearly unchanged at a high level. Within this category, expectations for the offshore segment are more pronounced, similar to the survey results seen in 2018. The mood about the saving potential inherent in new technologies is likewise more or less unchanged, remaining in the medium-to-high range; ever since the WEtix was first introduced the saving potential in offshore wind energy has been receiving significantly better ratings than for onshore.

WindEnergy Hamburg from 27 – 30 September 2022

Every two years one of the most fascinating industries meets for the leading global networking event for wind energy: At WindEnergy Hamburg, which takes place right in the heart of the vibrant northern German port city, around 1,400 companies from 40 countries present their innovations and solutions in ten exhibition halls to up to 35,000 visitors from more than 100 countries. Covering 68,500 sqm of exhibition space, equipment manufacturers and suppliers representing all stages of the onshore and offshore wind energy value chain provide a comprehensive overview of the market. WindEnergy Hamburg is the world’s largest sourcing pool for wind power-related equipment engineering. Providers of everything from planning and project design to installation, operation and maintenance, and through to marketing, certification and financing take part to showcase their services. The expo is accompanied by conference sessions featuring top-ranking experts who address the industry’s current key topics. The WindEnergy Hamburg team is developing this programme jointly with its partners, including the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the European organisation WindEurope, the national industry associations VDMA and BWE, leading industry media and exhibitors, and others. From 27 until 30 September 2022 many of the conference sessions will take place free of charge on Open Stages located directly inside the exhibition halls. For the first time the “H2 Expo and Conference”, the new international meeting place focused on the generation, distribution and use of green hydrogen, will be part of WindEnergy Hamburg 2022.

All graphics can be found here. A detailed presentation of the survey results can be found here.

About wind:research:

The market research institute wind:research prepares market studies and analyses as well as expert reports, through to M&A services for the wind energy sector, delivering detailed insights for strategy development to energy utilities, project developers, operators, component and turbine manufacturers as well as municipal, state and federal governments.In addition, it publishes weekly clippings on a wide range of topics such as hydrogen. For further information please visit: www.windresearch.de.

About WEtix:

The WindEnergy trend:index, a mood barometer for the wind industry, is jointly compiled by WindEnergy Hamburg, the world’s leading expo for onshore and offshore wind energy, and wind:research, the leading wind energy market research institute. The survey focuses on examining the potential of wind energy, covering both the onshore and offshore segments.

About the survey:

Around 10per cent of respondents work in the offshore segment exclusively. Slightly over 40per cent are primarily active in the onshore segment. About 44per cent are active in both the onshore and offshore segments, a value which has increased since the previous survey.

43per cent of responding companies engage in operation and maintenance activities. Furthermore, around 40per cent are active in manufacturing as well as planning and project development, and roughly one fifth perform installation-related work. Activities within manufacturing are mostly focused on production of turbines, rotor blades and other components.

Around 70per cent of respondents focus on the German and the European market. More than one third of respondents are also active in the Asian market, close to 31per cent in the North American market, and more than 25per cent operate globally.

Similar to previous surveys, one third of participants hold positions in business, corporate or site management, followed by respondents from sales, R&D and design as well as maintenance and service.