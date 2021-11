Amancio Ortega partners with Repsol for its investment in wind power

The owner of Zara breaks into the Aragonese renewable energy business through the Pontegadea investment fund with the purchase from Repsol of 49% of a wind farm that adds 89 wind turbines.

Under the agreement, signed yesterday in Madrid, Pontegadea invests 245 million euros to take a 49% stake in Delta, which means valuing these assets at 500 million, that is, 5.6 million for each wind turbine It is the first operation in the renewable sector of the investment group of the Galician billionaire, which thus follows in the footsteps of other great fortunes and multinationals that have been seduced by the wind energy of Aragon, such as Amazon.

The wind farms are located in the surroundings of the Zaragoza towns of Villar de los Navarros (Campo de Daroca), where 236 MW are located; and Fuentes de Ebro (Ribera Baja de Ebro), where it will locate almost 100 MW. Repsol bought these projects from the Aragonese company Forestalia in June 2019, when these were only papers, although in an advanced stage of processing.

These facilities began operating in tests a year ago. The construction involved the investment of 300 million in works that were completed in less than 12 months with tips of up to 600 workers. Delta will produce 992 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy per year, equivalent to the average annual consumption of 300,000 homes, which will prevent the emission of one million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year.