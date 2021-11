Dr Jürgen Zeschky appointed new Enercon CEO

Dr Jürgen Zeschky will take on the role of new CEO at ENERCON. The announcement was made by ENERCON’s sole shareholder, the Aloys Wobben Stiftung, on Friday (12 November) in Aurich. On 1 January 2022 Zeschky will take over official duties from Momme Janssen, who is leaving the company at the end of the year at his own request. ‘In Dr Jürgen Zeschky we will gain a proficient industry expert with qualified technical expertise and many years of international management experience’, says Heiko Janssen, chairman of the board of the Aloys Wobben Stiftung. ‘He is the right candidate for the tasks at ENERCON. He will continue reorientation of the company with unchanged objectives and top priority, and will make a success of it together with the ENERCON team.’

Dr Jürgen Zeschky was born in 1960 in Wetter an der Ruhr and studied mechanical engineering in Aachen, where he graduated with a doctorate. His career path started at the companies Mannesmann Demag, Demag Drucklufttechnik and Siemens Demag Delaval Turbomachinery, where he worked in managerial positions, before moving on to Voith Turbo where he became managing director in 2005. In 2012, Zeschky took over the role of CEO at WEC manufacturer Nordex SE, and managed the company throughout its restructuring. Zeschky resigned from Nordex in 2015 at his own request. In 2016 he became CEO of the mechanical engineering group Hoerbiger Holding AG, where he worked until recently.

‘I am looking forward to my new job at ENERCON’, says Dr Jürgen Zeschky. ‘ENERCON is one of the pioneers of onshore wind and is still a trailblazing agent of the energy transition. I would like to thank the Aloys Wobben Stiftung for the trust it has placed in me, and I am happy to continue on the path the company has set out on. It provides ENERCON with the best prerequisites to become a successful wind energy converter manufacturer once again.’

The handover of the official duties will take place in close consultation with the trust and the departing CEO Momme Janssen, in order to ensure the best possible continuity of the ongoing processes. As part of this, Zeschky will begin to familiarise himself with the topics over the next weeks. Momme Janssen will continue to perform official duties until 31 December and will support ENERCON in an advisory function after this time.

Caption: Dr Jürgen Zeschky (left), designated ENERCON CEO, and Heiko Janssen, chairman of the board of the Aloys Wobben Stiftung.