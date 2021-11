Nordex receives order for 101 MW of wind power from Ireland

First order for wind turbines in the 5 MW class from Ireland. Ireland’s first wind farm with wind turbines using a 149 metre rotor.

Nordex has received an order from Ireland for 22 wind turbines of the Delta4000 series with a total of 101 MW. Fifteen N149/4.X turbines and a further seven N149/5.X machines are to be supplied for the “Ardderroo” wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for 20 years.

As per customer’s request, the client’s name is not disclosed.

The “Ardderroo” project is being built in County Galway on the west coast of the Republic of Ireland. The turbines will be installed and commissioned in the third quarter of 2022.

In “Ardderroo”, Nordex turbines of the 5 MW class are being used in Ireland for the first time with the N149/5.X turbines. In addition to this, the N149 turbines will be celebrating a première on the Emerald Isle: with their 149-metre rotors and a resulting swept area of 17,460 square metres, these turbines will boast the largest rotor diameter to be used on turbines in Ireland to date.

The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.