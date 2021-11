ACP CEO Heather Zichal statement on House of Representatives passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

After passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Heather Zichal CEO of the American Clean Power Association issued the following statement:

“Today, after action by the U.S. House of Representatives, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)will be signed into law by President Biden. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest $73 billion to modernize and enhance the nation’s transmission system. Strengthening the grid is a critical issue to address the climate crisis and enable the deployment of clean energy sources across the country.

Now the House and Senate must continue their work on the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) to enact key climate provisions and the largest federal investment in clean energy in American history. Clean energy infrastructure means jobs. With over 415,000 Americans already working in wind, solar and energy storage across America, the Build Back Better Act investment in infrastructure will continue the rapid growth of job creating clean energy projects and help meet our emissions reduction targets. Ensuring our industry will have stable and predictable policies will help drive new investment and accelerate the development of projects that could deliver over 1 million clean energy jobs by 2030.

A majority of Americans support action on infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies. As the COP26 UN Climate Summit continues, we commend the Administration and members of Congress for accelerating efforts to create a clean energy future which will not only create American jobs but help to combat the climate crisis and protect future generations from the impacts of climate change. The American Clean Power Association is committed to working with Congress and the Administration to pass the Build Back Better Act.”