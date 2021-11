Iberdrola tops the OpenODS Index

The company is the top-ranked energy company for the second consecutive year because of its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Once again, Iberdrola’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has been recognised. The company has been selected as a benchmark organisation by the OpenODS Index, the first platform that classifies enterprises by their transparency and compliance with sustainable development goals.

Iberdrola tops the ranking, of a total of 35 Spanish companies – the same companies that make up Spain’s leading stock market index – Ibex 35 – with the highest scores in all three phases relating to implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the OpenODS System: alignment, localisation and implementation and monitoring.

The openODS Index platform offers a global audience the first digital node where any public or private organisation, large or small, can report on its progress in complying with the Sustainable Development Goals.





Iberdrola, committed to the SDG

Iberdrola has incorporated the United Nations 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its business strategy and Sustainability Policy.

In the certainty that the recovery of the economy and jobs must be a green recovery, Iberdrola advocates for driving the transition toward a new socioeconomic model that is climate neutral, resilient, sustainable and inclusive. That is why, aligned with its activity, the group is mainly focused on SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG 13 (climate action).

These efforts have made Iberdrola the world’s leading wind power producer and a global leader in the renewables sector, having invested more than €120 bn in the last 20 years. Iberdrola is ahead of the game in the current energy transition and is an international benchmark in the fight against climate change, aiming to become carbon neutral between now and 2050.

To achieve this it proposes accelerating its investments in renewable energy, digitalisation and electric mobility, contributing directly to SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure). The company has announced a historic investment plan worth 75 billion euros up to 2025, now extended to 150 billion until 2030, focusing mainly on renewables and smart grids.

The company also makes an indirect contribution to all the other Sustainable Development Goals. The Group’s contribution to the social and economic development of the communities in which it operates and to protecting the environment is articulated through its sustainable energy business model. In this regard, it has made record investments to help to reactivate the economy and employment and intends recruiting 20,000 staff between 2020 and 2025. Globally speaking, the company’s activity helps to support 400,000 jobs, which will rise to around 500,000 by 2025.