Doosan Heavy completes South Jeolla wind farm

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction held a completion ceremony for a wind farm in Jangheung, South Jeolla on Wednesday.

The ceremony at the 18 megawatts Jangheung wind farm was attended by Jin Jong-wook, the wind power business unit director of Doosan Heavy.

Korea Western Power ordered the six 3 megawatt wind turbines and Doosan Heavy was responsible for engineering, procurement, construction and maintaining the wind turbines.

The company also makes 5.5 megawatt wind turbines and plans to commercialize 8 megawatt wind turbines next year.

Doosan said the wind turbines at the Jangheung wind farm were developed domestically and optimized for Korea’s environment, which is characterized by low wind speeds and frequent typhoons.

Wind speeds in Korea are lower than those in the countries on the North Sea, including Britain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Average wind speeds in the European nations are around 9 to 10 meters per second compared to between 6.5 to 8 meters per second in Korea.

Doosan Heavy said it increased the length of the blades on the turbines by almost 50 percent to 65.5 meters. The blades are made of carbon fiber to reduce their weight.