A Look Back at American Clean Power Week 2021

Last week we celebrated the first-ever American Clean Power Week, highlighting the thriving clean energy industry – wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission infrastructure – that is powering homes and businesses, creating good-paying jobs, investing in communities, and helping to meet our national 100% carbon-free power goal by 2035.

The week’s theme was “The United States of Clean Energy,” focusing on the 50-state footprint of renewable energy that already exists in the U.S., and the enormous potential it has to expand even further.

To kick off the week, ACP released our Clean Power Quarterly Q3 2021 market report, which found that record clean energy growth continues in 2021 as the clean energy industry installed 3,336 MW of new capacity during the third quarter. Additions totaled 15,317 MW in the first three quarters, a 23 percent increase compared to 2020. There were also a record number of new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), 16% more in the first three quarters of 2021 than during the same period in 2020, which shows customer demand for clean power remains strong.

ACP also released the results of a new national survey of Americans that shows overwhelming support for clean energy across the country. The survey found that 93% of American voters say clean energy is important to the country’s energy future, 80% believe clean energy is as reliable or more reliable than traditional generation, and 4 in 5 voters – a majority across party lines – support providing tax incentives for the expansion of the clean energy industry.

From site tours to conversations with elected officials, the variety of events that took place across the nation showed how strong the support for renewable energy already is. In Illinois, Apex Clean Energy held a Facebook Live event, Bringing Opportunity Home, focused on the ways wind energy is bringing more jobs to rural communities. In Iowa, Power Up Iowa hosted a Virtual American Clean Power Week conference that featured Governor Kim Reynolds (R- IA) and the entire congressional delegation expressing their support for renewable energy. Mesalands Community College in New Mexico held a student-focused event with clean energy related contests and prizes. And in Texas, National Grid Renewables hosted a celebration of their Noble Solar and Storage project, which included corporate buyers Hershey’s and The Home Depot.

In another display of strong support for clean energy across the country, 15 governors issued proclamations in recognition of American Clean Power Week. A full list of proclamations can be found here.

Though American Clean Power Week has come to an end, the strong momentum behind renewable energy in the United States continues. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to meet President Biden’s goal of cutting emissions 50% by 2030 while providing good paying jobs and clean, affordable, and reliable electricity for families and businesses around the country. But Congress must make the necessary investments to ensure we meet that goal. By passing both the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Build Back Better legislation, Congress can ensure the safe and healthy future that clean energy provides and all Americans deserve.

