RWE and University of Gdansk join forces to drive offshore wind power growth in Poland

RWE Renewables and the University of Gdansk has joined forces to accelerate the development of offshore wind energy, based on education and research. A corresponding Framework Cooperation Agreement was signed last week between RWE’s Polish subsidiary Baltic Trade and Invest Sp. z o.o. and the University of Gdansk. The agreement includes a wide scope of joint initiatives, like research and development projects in the field of offshore wind.

This includes technology transfer and commercialization of research results, development of analyses and innovations for the optimal use of sea areas. Both organisations will also cooperate in the implementation of scientific conferences, symposia and other opportunities to transfer knowledge and experiences, while inspiring the new scientific research that will help foster the development of offshore wind energy in Poland and beyond.

RWE is number 2 worldwide in offshore wind. In Poland RWE is implementing the offshore wind project F.E.W. Baltic II. The wind farm will be located in the middle of the Polish exclusive economic zone, near the city of Ustka and has a planned capacity of 350 megawatts (MW). With this project, RWE will contribute significantly to green energy transition in Poland – one of its strategic core markets in Europe.

RWE already has a well-established onshore business in the country with a total installed capacity of approximately 370 MW (pro rata view, as of 31 December 2020) in operation, and further onshore projects already in development and construction. In addition, RWE is continuously diversifying its renewables portfolio in Poland by investing in solar projects. As one of the world´s leading renewable energy companies, RWE targets to invest from 2020 until 2022 €5 billion net in renewable energy and to grow its global renewables portfolio to more than 13 gigawatts of net capacity.