Two wind energy projects connected in Vietnam

Two wind power projects in Dak Song district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, which are worth more than 2.6 trillion VND (113.52 million USD) in total, had been completed as of October 31.

Accordingly, the 50MW Dak Hoa and 30MW Nam Binh wind farm projects, costing over 1.6 trillion VND and over 1 trillion VND, respectively, completed their installation and were connected to the national grid before October 31.

As such, they are eligible to enjoy preferential electricity prices at 1,928 VND per kWh, not including VAT, in line with the Prime Minister’s Decision 39/2018/QD-TTg dated September 10, 2018 on the development of wind power projects in Vietnam.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade said Dak Song also houses four other wind power projects, which received their investment licences in late 2020. Of the four, three are being constructed under a total estimated cost of more than 10.5 trillion VND.