American Clean Power Statement on 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26)

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal released the following statement on the COP26 conference taking place in Glasgow this week.

“COP26 is critical, both because of the urgency of climate change and the opportunity to grow jobs, economies, and quality of life everywhere by solving it. Science tells us the world needs to reduce emissions. Our industry knows that doing that with clean energy will also revolutionize our economy. Every country that raises ambition at COP26 represents a market and customers for American clean energy, in the biggest and fastest growing economic shot in the arm since the Industrial Revolution.

For me, having been to past UN Climate Conventions, the progress since Paris is almost hard to overstate. The last decade, despite a global pandemic and an administration hostile to our industry, clean energy became cheaper than fossil fuels. We are knocking on the door of even more exciting technological breakthroughs. Investment and financing are growing exponentially. We can enhance this progress coming out of Glasgow and save the planet at the same time. Our message to countries gathered there is, go big, go bold, follow the science, and the marketplace will have your back.”