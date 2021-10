Vestas selected as preferred supplier for the 2.1 GW Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind energy projects in the USA

Offshore wind energy is rapidly expanding to all parts of the world and following our introduction of the industry’s most powerful wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW, Vestas plays a leading role in this expansion. As a next step to become a leader in offshore wind, Vestas is proud to announce that Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, has named Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier for the 2.1 GW Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind projects in New York, USA. This is one of the largest preferred supplier agreements to be announced in the USA.

Vestas will provide 138 industry-leading V236-15.0 MW turbines for Empire Wind 1 and 2, located 15-30 miles off the coast of Long Island. With this project, New York, Equinor, bp, and Vestas are together taking a leading role in USA’s offshore industry development and bringing the USA one step closer to achieving President Biden’s goal of 30 GW of offshore wind capacity installed by 2030 as well as New York State’s goal of installing 9 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

“We are honoured to partner with Equinor and bp as preferred supplier for the Empire wind projects and provide our V236-15.0 MW turbine to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind energy goals. To be part of a landmark project like Empire Wind 1 and 2 is a testament to the hard work of Vestas colleagues across the world dedicated to developing offshore technology capable of delivering, reliable, resilient, and sustainable wind energy to communities around the world,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

The tower sections for Empire Wind 1 and 2 are planned to be sourced from the Marmen/Welcon plant, which is being developed in Port of Albany. For staging of turbine components, Vestas will utilize the upgraded port at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, developing a local, New York-based, supply chain to provide a comprehensive set of services in the staging, pre-assembly and installation activities.

Vestas has a long history of establishing sustainable, local partnerships and supply chains to serve regional markets, including over 1,000 suppliers in USA, that currently support our onshore business. We have strong expertise in expanding capabilities across the entire supply chain and look forward to working with our partners to support a similar build out for the USA’s offshore industry. This project is a catalyst for developing a sustainable New York Supply chain and workforce from manufacturing, to installation, to service.

In addition, Vestas will deliver a comprehensive multi-year solution to service the wind farm when operational, with the goal to establish a New York-based service organisation providing high quality, local employment opportunities.

If and when the agreement with Empire wind materializes in a firm order for Vestas, Vestas will disclose the order in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.