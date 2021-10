Vattenfall and SwifterwinT select GE Renewable Energy on wind energy in the Netherlands

GE Renewable Energy to supply 24 Cypress 5.5 MW onshore wind turbines. The 132 MW project is part of the Windplanblauw wind farm located in central Netherlands.

Deal includes a 25-year service contract.

Vattenfall and SwifterwinT announced today that they have selected GE Renewable Energy to supply 24 Cypress onshore wind turbine units for the Windplanblauw wind farm located in central Netherlands. The 132 MW project is the first wind turbine order ever signed between GE and Vattenfall. The agreement also includes a 25-year full-service contract.

Vattenfall and SwifterwinT will operate the Cypress turbines at 5.5 MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m and blades provided by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. The project will produce enough power to supply electricity to the equivalent of more than 130,000 households per year.

SwifterwinT is a unique local initiative gathering more than 170 agricultural entrepreneurs and residents located on the shores of lake IJsselmeer. Together with their partner Vattenfall, the local community has invested in the Windplanblauw project. Part of the revenues of the wind farm will be deposited in a fund for the benefit of the inhabitants of the Dronten and Lelystad municipalities.

Sandra Grauers Nillson, head of onshore Wind at Vattenfall, “We are excited to join forces with GE who stood out because of their eagerness and flexibility throughout the process. We look forward to working together and making this project a success – one more step towards our goal of fossil free living within one generation.”

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, commented: “We’re delighted to start a collaboration with Vattenfall and SwitfertwinT on this exciting project which will enable the energy transition in The Netherlands, helping the country to achieve its renewable energy targets.”

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enable the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.