American Clean Power statement on FERC comment letter

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement after filing comments with the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee on transmission and interconnection reforms:

“Today, ACP filed comprehensive comments offering a roadmap for much-needed reforms to transmission and interconnection policy across the country. FERC’s forward-looking evaluation of transmission planning, cost allocation, and generator interconnection rules is essential to deployment of clean energy, decarbonization of the electric sector, and delivery of affordable and reliable electricity to customers. ACP believes that the record developed in this proceeding will enable FERC to move forward with near-term reforms that will address some of the most glaring problems preventing generators from connecting to the grid, as well as comprehensive improvements to transmission planning and cost allocation that fully account for the benefits this vital infrastructure provides. ACP and our members will continue to work closely with FERC and other stakeholders to ensure that our transmission system can deliver clean energy nationwide while bolstering reliability for all customers.” -JC Sandberg, ACP Chief Advocacy Officer.