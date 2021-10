Mammoet contracted for Djibouti’s first wind energy farm

The new 59 MW wind farm will almost double the country’s current installed power generation capacity.

Mammoet, the global specialist in heavy lifting and hauling, has been contracted to install 17 wind turbines at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s Goubet wind farm in Djibouti.

In line with the commitment to deliver cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy in Africa, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has signed a contract to build the first renewable energy facility in Djibouti.

The new 59 MW wind farm will nearly double the country’s current installed power generation capacity, help reduce the cost of electricity, improve energy independence, and decrease the country’s CO2 emissions. The farm will be built on a 395-hectare site near Goubet Creek in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti and will consist of 17 SG132 (3.4 MW) wind turbines.

Mammoet Djibouti, the regional office for Mammoet’s operations in the Horn of Africa and East Africa, has been contracted by SGRE to unload and assemble 17 wind turbines, consisting of 68 towers, 51 blades, 17 nacelles, drive trains and hubs. .

For the on-site unloading and installation of sections 1 and 2 of the tower, Mammoet provided several cranes, with a capacity of between 60 and 1200 tons. For the scope of installation and assembly, Mammoet placed a Liebherr LTR 11200 telescopic boom crawler crane, purpose-built for the assembly of wind farm turbines, together with the support of the Tadano ATF 220G and Terex A600 hydraulic cranes. For the unloading and pre-assembly of the T1 and T2 sections, the team used 400t Liebherr LTM 1400 for its maneuverability and flexibility in conjunction with ATF 110G hydraulic cranes.

Chase Minnaar, Managing Director of Mammoet Djibouti, commented: “It is great to have had the opportunity to work on Djibouti’s first wind farm project. Recognizing our track record globally, the client was confident that the Mammoet team can deliver despite many challenges, such as border closures due to a pandemic and specifically when it comes to remote locations like these. “

“We are proud to contribute to the project that supports the transition to a more sustainable future for the Republic of Djibouti and the entire region.” he added he.

Scheduled for commission in 2021, the Goubet wind farm, part of Djibouti’s expanding national renewable energy development program, will allow Djibouti’s population of 940,000 and its key industries to strengthen their electrical independence and economic development.