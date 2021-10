IRENA and the IPHE Forge Ties to Build a Green Hydrogen Economy Globally

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on issues of mutual interest that will advance green hydrogen production, transmission, storage and use globally and make a significant contribution to global net zero goals.

The two parties are united by a common objective to support sustainability goals and climate objectives, such as the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and contributing to the achievement of sustainable energy access under SDG 7 by 2030.

Signed by Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, and Noé van Hulst, Chair of the IPHE, the MoU reaffirms the important work that IRENA is undertaking on its Collaborative Framework on Green Hydrogen that leverages knowledge across the Agency’s global membership, and IPHE’s work on facilitating information sharing and engagement on policy, codes, standards and safety, trade issues and supply chain opportunities including approaches to the quantification of greenhouse gas emissions from leading hydrogen production pathways.

Francesco La Camera, IRENA Director-General said: “Bold action is needed in response to the climate emergency and this MoU comes at an essential time. IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook makes it clear that we have to urgently step-up action on all fronts of the energy transition to achieve our climate and sustainable development goals. It also shows that green hydrogen is a critical pillar for decarbonising energy systems. We are looking forward to continuing our work with the IPHE.”

Noé van Hulst, IPHE Chair, said: “It is very important that the international initiatives working on hydrogen collaborate effectively to build on and lever each others efforts to accelerate the pace of development and deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies to meet our environmental, energy, economic, and social goals. IRENA’s unique role in engaging developing countries is a key feature and critical in the global scale-up of trade in hydrogen.”

The MoU puts in place a mechanism for the two organisations to exchange knowledge and insights on policy and regulations, quantification frameworks, technical and safety standards, trade and supply chain developments, and outreach and engagement with a broad range of stakeholders.