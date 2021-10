Nordex receives orders for 71 MW of wind power from Poland

The Nordex Group once again scores points with orders in Poland. For two projects totaling 70.9 MW, the Nordex Group supplies 20 N117 / 3600 wind turbines. Both orders that the Nordex Group received at the end of September also include a Premium Service for the maintenance and service of the turbines for a period of 15 years and the option to extend it twice for five years.

The Nordex Group will supply and install eleven of the wind turbines of the 38.5 MW “Liskowo” wind farm in northern Poland. The client, Danish project developer European Energy A / S, has commissioned N117 / 3600 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 134 meters for its sixth wind farm in the country. It is a first for the Nordex Group to supply the N117 / 3600 turbines on steel tube towers with this hub height.

The Nordex Group is supplying the other nine turbines for another 32.4 MW wind farm also located in northern Poland. All turbines will be delivered and installed by mid-2022. Commissioning is scheduled for early 2023.

The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of around 4.6 billion euros. The company currently has more than 8,500 employees. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on class 4 to 6.X MW onshore wind turbines, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.