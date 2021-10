Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to Headline American Clean Power Offshore WINDPOWER Conference

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced the first of its VIP speakers at its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition taking place October 13-15 at the Omni Boston Seaport Hotel.

Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland made history when she became the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Throughout her career in public service, Secretary Haaland has broken barriers and opened the doors of opportunity for future generations. She was elected one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress and was the first Native American woman to lead a state political party in the country. She is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th generation New Mexican.

Secretary Haaland is tentatively set to deliver the opening keynote address at the conference on October 13 at 2:30pm EDT.

“Offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and its momentum forward continues leading into ACP’s Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition kicking off next week,” ACP CEO Heather Zichal said. “Secretary Haaland is unwavering in her support of clean energy and all of the environmental and economic benefits it provides. We are thrilled to have the Secretary as our opening keynote speaker and look forward to announcing more speakers in the coming days.”

The Offshore WINDPOWER event has cultivated a dedicated and thriving global community of top developers and experts. As more steel goes in the water, this event will only continue to grow in value and scope. Industry leaders, developers, experts and exhibitors will be showcasing the offshore wind industry at this longest-running gathering of offshore wind energy professionals in the U.S.

