Enel Green Power launches “Scelta Rinnovabile” (Renewable Choice) to accelerate the energy transition in Italy

Enel Green Power launches “Scelta Rinnovabile” (Renewable Choice), an onlinecrowdfundinginitiative that allows all citizens to take part in the investment to build new renewable plants in Italy, in order to support the country’s energy transition towards more sustainable energy sources, directly involving the local areas that host the plants.

By taking part in the initiative and contributing to theonline crowdfunding, it is possible to receive financial returns over time. Enel Green Power’s goal is to share the benefits deriving from having a renewable plant in the area with local communities. Citizens living in municipalities where the Enel Green Power plant is built will have a period when, before anyone else, they will be able to join Scelta Rinnovabile and benefit from a more advantageous return rate on the funding.

The program was launched by Enel Green Power today in Italy for the first time, with a financing initiative for the solar photovoltaic plant to be built in Poggio Renatico, in the province of Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna.

Enel Green Power is building a plant with a capacity of approximately 17 MW in the Emilia-Romagna municipality, which will help avoid more than 11,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions being released into the atmosphere every year and guarantee a renewable electricity supply to more than 8,300 families.

Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power said: “Renewable plants are a fundamental tool for reducing CO 2 emissions and combatting climate change, and above all they are an opportunity for the economic and social development of local areas and the country as a whole. With Scelta Rinnovabile we want to encourage local communities and areas to play a real and active role in the energy transition, fostering people’s awareness of their role as leaders of the change towards a sustainable model“.

From today, September 30th, residents in the Municipality of Poggio Renatico will be entitled to an exclusive two-week period to take part in the crowdfundingcampaign and, at the same time, will have access to a higher return rate for the funding. Following the exclusive period, the fundraising campaign will remain open for an additional month for all Italian citizens interested in taking part in the project.

After the exclusive period reserved for citizens of the Municipality of Poggio Renatico, anyone interested can take part in the initiative, providing they are a private individual over the age of 18 and residing in Italy. They will be able to freely choose the value of their investment, from a minimum of 100 euros up to a maximum of 5,000 euros, with a gross annual return of 5.5% for residents of the Municipality of Poggio Renatico and 4.5% gross per annum for non-residents.

To learn more about the project and join in, visit https://www.enelgreenpower.com/countries/europe/Italy/renewable-choice

Enel Green Power®, within the Enel Group, develops and operates renewable energy plants worldwide and is present in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. A world leader in clean energy, with a total capacity of around 50 GW and a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric power, Enel Green Power is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable energy plants.Enel Green Power,wind energy, Enel, energy transition, Italy,