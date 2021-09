Successful rollout for ENERCON’s first E-nacelle

ENERCON’s first E-nacelle has left the factory. The E-160 EP5 E3 prototype was successfully rolled out last Friday in Aurich. The 14-metre-long machine house featuring built-in electrical systems was assembled by the prototype team over the past weeks.

The abnormal load has now been transported to ENERCON’s research and development site in Aurich and unloaded in the test area for major components.

The developer team will start the test campaign straight away today (Monday). The plan is to install the first prototype at the start of 2022 in Lower Saxony.