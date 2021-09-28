Endesa invests 181 million in its largest wind power plant in Aragon

The wind energy installation called TICO WIND is located in the Zaragoza town of Villar de los Navarros, and 29% of people in the area are working on its construction. Endesa will invest 181 million euros in this plant that will generate 471 GWh / year. As part of its plan to create shared value in the local communities where it develops its projects, Endesa has trained more than 1,500 people through specialized courses on renewable issues.

The construction of the TICO WIND wind farm, which Endesa is developing in the Zaragoza town of Villar de los Navarros, this week has registered peaks of more than 330 workers, among its own personnel and those of the auxiliary companies participating in the project.

29% of the workforce currently working on the facility are from the Villar de los Navarros area and surroundings, one of the measures that Endesa has taken when building all its renewable facilities. In fact, in order to promote local employment, Endesa has facilitated the training of more than 1,500 people through courses related to the prevention of occupational hazards, solar panel assemblies and Operation and Maintenance courses for its plants with the objective of to open a future job in an expanding sector.

Endesa, through its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power España (EGPE), began construction of this plant last May following circular economy principles. The 180 MW installation is the one with the highest power of those being built in Aragon.

The TICO WIND wind farm will come into operation in early 2022 and will have the capacity to generate around 471 GWh per year. This production volume will avoid the annual emission into the atmosphere of 385,505 tons of CO2. The installation will consist of 43 wind turbines, 26 of them with 3.65 MW of unit power and 17 of 5 MW of unit power. The associated investment stands at 181 million euros.

SET VILLAR CONSTRUCCION.jpeg

Up to now, 11 wind turbines have been installed and 8 more are under assembly; 36 footings have been built, out of a total of 43, and progress continues in the civil works and construction of the transformer substation and associated electrical networks.

José Bogas, CEO of Endesa has stated that “with this project we reaffirm our commitment to continue strengthening the renewable generation mix in our country, helping to pursue its objectives in terms of green energy. We are also taking advantage of the wealth of renewable sources from Spain, while actively promoting innovation and sustainability through the adoption of international best practices during the construction phase. “

For the construction of this park, Enel Green Power Spain is using various innovative tools and techniques, such as drones for surveying, intelligent tracking of turbine components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions to remotely monitor and support the activities. These tools and solutions will enable faster, more accurate and more reliable data collection on site activities, increasing overall construction quality and facilitating communication between teams on and off the site.

The construction of this project is based on Enel Green Power’s “Sustainable Construction Site” model, which includes a series of measures that cover aspects of improvement in safety and environmental aspects, reducing emissions, water consumption and favoring energy efficiency. . Some of the most important measures are the installation of a photovoltaic kit of solar panels to cover part of the energy needs of the work camp, a charger and rental electric vehicle, emergency defibrillators, use of low consumption led lights and use of rainwater collection systems tank in storage tanks. Once the construction works are finished, all these elements, with the exception of the rental electric vehicle, will be donated to the community.

20210513_SET Villar_Hormigonado slab trafo Tico Wind.jpg

Under the umbrella of the CSV, training has been promoted as an engine of local employment and considered measures favoring recycling, taking into account aspects of waste recovery, circular economy and innovation measures such as the use of machinery with GPS and detection of people.

Enel Green Power Spain connected to the grid between 2019 and 2020 eighteen wind farms in Aragon, located in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza, with a total combined capacity of 504 MW and an investment of around 510 million euros.