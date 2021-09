Goldwind wind turbines for wind power in Ukraine

Recently, Xinjiang Goldwind Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Goldwind”) successfully signed the Zophia 337.5MW and the Ochakov 288MW wind power project in Ukraine. Two successive deals marked Goldwind’s major breakthrough in Ukraine, making it a frontrunner in the local market.

Zophia project and Ochakov project are located in Zaporizhia and Ochakov of southern Ukraine, respectively, with a total installed capacity of 625.5 MW. The two projects are comprised of 75 units of GW 155-4.5MW and 60 units of GW 155-4.8MW smart wind turbines. The WTGs are friendly to grid and compliant with the local grid connection requirements, which can guarantee maximum return on investment for the clients. The projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. Once built and operational, they will have an annual production of about 2.2 TWh, enough to power over 1,100,000 Ukrainian households and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1.7 million tons per year.

Goldwind entered the Ukrainian market in 2019. The signing of the two projects reflects the local market’s trust towards Goldwind’s products, technology and services. The projects are expected to significantly improve the local power supply in Ukraine, effectively facilitating the transformation of the local power structure, boosting employment, increasing tax revenue and driving local infrastructure construction and economic development. In the meantime, the projects will further consolidate Goldwind’s leading position in the global market. After full completion, Goldwind’s market share in Ukraine is expected to exceed 20%.

In the future, Goldwind will continue to practice corporate social responsibility, actively participating in social services and community activities. Furthermore, through communication and partnership with local stake holders, Goldwind will take advantage of its advanced wind power technology and support the wind industry development and talents cultivation in the country, further drive Ukraine’s renewable energy development and environmental protection. While promoting the local energy transformation, Goldwind will also further implement the concept of green development, accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation, and participate in global cooperation to address climate change.