Vestas adds trio of Polish projects totalling 70 MW in orders

Vestas has received orders across three wind power projects totalling 70 MW in capacity from Eurowind Energy A/S in Poland. The three projects, called Zniny Damaslawek, Pniewy, and Miescisko, are all located in the Wielkopolskie Voivodeship in central Poland.

The order from Eurowind Energy A/S, a leading developer and operator of sustainable energy projects in Europe, includes the supply and installation of Vestas turbines at the projects. The 70 MW in capacity adds to the approximately 140 MW at eight projects Eurowind Energy has already placed in orders with Vestas in the last two years in Poland. Vestas’ leading track record of nearly 3.8 GW in orders won in Poland is further augmented by this order.

“Adding to our already outstanding collaboration with Eurowind Energy, these three orders in Poland are an excellent endorsement of the range of turbine solutions we can provide customers,” said Richard Baylis, VP Sales East and Business Development at Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Vestas’ V100-2.0 MW turbine is a good fit with the projects some of the leading developers are installing in Poland, and we’re delighted to be selected to deliver turbines for the Zniny Damaslawek, Pniewy, and Miescisko projects in 2022”.

“The order for the turbines is another proof of our commitment to the Polish market and the transition to renewable energy in Poland,” said Jens Rasmussen, CEO of Eurowind Energy. “Poland is one of our main markets and will continue to be so in the foreseeable future. We have a sizeable development pipeline in Poland and we look forward to develop, construct and operate those wind and solar farms in the years to come.”

At Zniny Damaslawek, Vestas will supply and install 15 V100-2.0 MW wind turbines and an additional 12 V100-2.0 MW wind turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, for a total project size of 56 MW. The 8 MW Pniewy project will see Vestas supply and install 4 V100-2.0 MW wind turbines. At Miescisko, which will stand at a capacity of 6 MW, Vestas will supply and install 3 V100-2.0 MW turbines.

In addition to supply and installation, Vestas will provide service for all three projects through long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise throughout the lifetime of the projects.

Wind turbines will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022, with commissioning expected by the first quarter of 2023.