Sussex Energy Group forms partnership with Global Wind Energy Council to work on Energy Transition

The Sussex Energy Group (SEG) has established a unique partnership with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the international trade association for the global wind industry.



With this partnership, SEG has become the first university-based research group to form a partnership with GWEC to support the development of the wind sector and help the world achieve net zero by 2050 by sharing knowledge, undertaking research on crucial topics, and bringing together the next generation to support one of the world’s most important climate solutions.



The partnership includes annual work placements of University of Sussex Business School MSc Energy Policy students, study tours to key wind energy sites, data-sharing and collaboration on joint research papers on policy priorities for the clean energy transition, and inclusion of GWEC’s CEO Ben Backwell on the SEG board alongside a number of existing members representing interests from across the energy sector.

Ben Backwell, CEO at GWEC, commented: “The wind industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and we need to urgently deploy significantly more wind power across the globe to address the climate emergency. Through this partnership, not only will we be able to increase GWEC’s policy research capabilities to address some of the most important topics in our sector today like permitting and the just transition, but we will also have the opportunity to both educate and learn from the next generation of policy experts that will drive the clean energy transition.”

GWEC has its UK headquarters and TV studio at Shoreham Port in Sussex, creating greater opportunities for engagement and cooperation.

Sankara Cinthadiliaga, current University of Sussex Business School MSc Energy Policy student and selected participant of GWEC’s work placement programme in 2021, added; “I am finding this internship is valuable for me because I am getting the opportunity to broaden my network and in working with a wind energy expert, I am gaining valuable insights into processes in this industry.

“These gained insights will certainly be helpful if I choose to come back to work for the Indonesian government where I will be able to give helpful recommendations how to accelerate the deployment of wind energy in my country.”

