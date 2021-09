American Clean Power statement on Illinois Governor signing historic energy bill

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement after Illinois Governor Pritzker signed monumental renewable energy legislation, Senate Bill 2408, into law.

“Today, Governor J.B. Pritzker made a historic move toward achieving the Illinois renewable energy vision by signing Senate Bill 2408 into law. Recent studies predict the result of this legislation will create tens of thousands of jobs during development, more than $500 million in annual increased economic output, and over $1 billion in consumer savings in the state through clean power development.

Thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois legislature, this legislation will provide more economic opportunities across the state as renewable energy continues to expand. The governor signing Senate Bill 2408 into law is a pivotal moment in Illinois history for clean power advancement and marks a significant step in the right direction.

Governor Pritzker’s leadership has set the stage for new clean energy development, infrastructure modernization, improved reliability, and affordability benefiting Illinois residents.”