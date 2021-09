Electric City 2021: Driving Europe’s electrification with wind energy

By 2050 most of the EU energy system will be electrified. Direct electrification, complemented with the indirect electrification of harder-to-abate sectors, is the most cost-effective and energy efficient way to cut energy sector emissions to net zero. WindEurope’s Annual Event “Electric City 2021”, in Copenhagen on 23-25 November, will be a perfect place for companies from different sectors to get together and accelerate Europe’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

Most sectors of the EU economy can electrify their power and heating needs with established and commercially available technologies. In a recently published report we have shown that industry could directly electrify 76% of heat and power by 2050. Direct electrification will also be the preferred decarbonisation solution for individual road transport, short distance shipping and rail. And initial progress is being made in electrifying commercial road transport and aviation. As a result, the demand for electricity in the EU is set to increase almost threefold to 6,800 TWh per year by 2050. Most of it will come from renewable sources.

WindEurope’s Annual Event Electric City 2021 is all about renewables-based electrification. Taking place in Copenhagen on 23-25 November, it will comprise a full exhibition and conference. Here’s the conference programme. Speakers will include Ministers, policy-makers, CEOs, NGOs, finance and academia. Several National Energy Ministers have already confirmed. And there’ll be over 300 companies exhibiting.

“The European Commission envisages 1000 GW of onshore wind (up from 165 GW today) and 300 GW of offshore wind (up from 15 GW today) by 2050. These volumes can only be delivered if we look beyond traditional wind energy development, and focus on the large-scale electrification of the entire energy system. We need new partnerships and innovative cross-sector collaboration. And this is what the Electric City will all be about. We’ll be showcasing the potential of wind-based electrification across the whole energy system – including sectors like industry, mobility and heating”, says Malgosia Bartosik, WindEurope Deputy CEO.

WindEurope is committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable onsite exhibition experience. Electric City 2021 will follow a strict health and safety concept to minimise COVID-19 related risks.

Registration for Electric City 2021 will open in mid-September. The event is supported by the three official event ambassadors Ørsted, Royal Dutch Shell and Vestas Wind Systems.

