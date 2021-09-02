Vestas showcases EnVentus platform with 189 MW order from Algonquin for two wind projects in the USA

Vestas has received an order to supply EnVentus turbines for two wind projects in the U.S. totalling 189 MW, both owned by Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. One project, Deerfield 2, is located in Michigan, USA and consists of 16 V162-6.2 MW turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode and one V150-6.0 MW turbine in 5.6 MW operating mode. The other project, Sandy Ridge 2, is located in Pennsylvania, USA and consists of 14 V150-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbine in 3.6 MW operating mode.

“We are happy to partner with Algonquin to execute on two projects in difficult-to-build locations due to land availability and transport limitations in Michigan and Pennsylvania,”said Jeff Fuchs, Vice President of Sales for Vestas in North America. “By leveraging Vestas’ EnVentus platform, which connects proven system designs from the 2 MW, 4 MW, and 9 MW platform turbine technology, we are enabling projects in unique markets and conditions that would not have been possible a few years ago and are able to do so with fewer turbines.”

Brenda Marshall, Senior Vice President of Renewable Generation – Wind for Algonquin, noted, “We value our longstanding partnership with Vestas and are pleased to have their turbines powering our Deerfield 2 and Sandy Ridge 2 sites. These two projects represent an important component of our wind portfolio, and overall renewable energy program and sustainability-related initiatives”.

Both orders include supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery for the orders begin in the second quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

