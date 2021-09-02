Nordex installed 1,000 wind turbines for wind power in Turkey

Nordex Turkey, together with its employees and management, met with the senior executives of its investor Erciyes Anadolu Holding Energy Group, for the 1,000 Wind Turbine Installation Event of Nordex Turkey, on August 19, 2021, at the Ömerli Wind Farm in Silivri, Istanbul.

Nordex Turkey started its operations in 2008 in Turkey and operates from K?rklareli to Hatay, from Izmir to Bitlis and A?r?. Nordex Turkey built the 1,000th wind turbine on August 19, 2021, together with its experienced staff.

Oytun Ababay, Project Manager, Nordex Turkey and Middle East, shares his views at the event, stating: “After completing construction of new projects in 2020 and 2021, we are proud and happy to celebrate this success together with our colleagues. team and investors from Nordex Turkey. as we completed the installation of our 1000th turbine in Turkey. We would like to thank all the esteemed Nordex Turkey employees for their hard work and dedication, and all the esteemed Nordex investors for their trust and cooperation. ”

With a team of 330 people in total in its Istanbul and Izmir offices, Nordex Turkey maintains its market leadership in Turkey with an established power of more than 3,000 MW in 2021 and a market share of 26.8% by the end of 2020 , according to the data announced by TÜREB.