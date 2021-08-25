American Clean Power statement on Congressional budget resolution

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement after the House passed a measure advancing the Congressional budget deal.

“Today, action by the House of Representatives has moved the country closer to achieving a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the future of our country and advance policies that put the U.S. on a path to a clean energy future.

Infrastructure investments in clean energy will not only create additional good-paying American jobs but they also benefit the environment. Over 415,000 Americans already work in the renewable energy industry and action on infrastructure could provide more than 1 million direct clean energy jobs and inject more than $1 trillion of investment into the economy.

Our sector is rapidly expanding and installed a record-setting 9.9 gigawatts of new clean energy projects across the U.S. – enough to power 2.5 million homes — in just the first 6 months of the year. We look forward to continuing to work with Congress to ensure the continued rapid growth of clean energy projects to achieve the important climate targets we need to reach.”