ACP brings together leaders in O&M and Safety

The ACP Operations & Maintenance and Safety Virtual Summit kicks off today! This important industry event is where leaders in the field connect to recognize unique challenges and identify solutions in health and safety, operations and maintenance, workforce training and development, and quality assurance.

Special thanks to our program chairs, Carla Holly, Director, Regulatory Compliance, BP Wind Energy and Early Jr. Deloach, Training Coordinator – Operations, Pattern Energy Group LP, in addition to the full program committee for volunteering their time and knowledge to put together a stellar program.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Each morning will begin with an opportunity to connect with other attendees face-to-face in the easy-to-use video chat room platform. These “Tailgate Talks” will be followed by livestream sessions covering a variety of topics critical to the clean power industry.

Live Stream Session Topics

ACP Leadership: Working Together to Raise Operational Excellence in Renewables

Remote Operations: Confronting Unprecedented Industry Challenges

Re-imagining Health and Safety for Clean Power. Session powered by Dynamo

Safety Culture: Reaching Zero through Leadership, Process and Performance

How Implementing Human Performance Improves both Safety Culture and Performance

Safety Leadership Development – Leading Safety in the Field

The Procedure for Reaching Zero

When Repower isn’t an Option – Sustaining Reliability with an Aging Fleet

Clean Energy Market Update: Another Record-breaking Year?

Workforce Development Strategies for Renewables

How to Attract & Retain our Next Generation Workforce

WINDiversity: Strategies to Increase Diversity in the Wind Workforce

Operations Outlook: Maintaining the Interconnection

Attendees will also have access to 30+ on-demand sessions they can listen to at their leisure. Topics cover equipment life optimization, gap analysis, fire prevention, and more! View the full list here.

NETWORKING

In addition to the wide range of speakers and education being offered, registered attendees can utilize the matchmaking tool where they match with sessions, sponsors, products and services, and other participants who have similar interests. The tool offers attendees the opportunity to be paired with the most promising and relevant leads in attendance based on personalized goals. As mentioned above, the day will also kick off with 30 minutes of informal networking via the 30-minute “tailgate talks.”