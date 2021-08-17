Spain plans tender for 3.3 GW of solar and wind power

The Spanish government on Tuesday announced a tender for 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity to be held in October with a focus on projects with accelerated execution timelines.

Of the total targeted capacity, 1,500 MW is set aside for onshore wind energy and 700 MW for solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. Neutral-technology and distributed solar schemes of up to 5 MW can compete for 200 MW and 300 MW, respectively.

The remaining 600 MW is an “ultra-fast” quota for advanced-stage wind energy and solar PV projects planned to go online within eight months from the award, before the summer of 2022.

The auction is the second such call for the 2020-2025 period, planned in line with the country’s efforts to balance its power mix and lower power bills. Furthermore, it supports Spain’s goal of installing around 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade.

Spain’s renewable energy auction in January awarded 2,036 MW of solar and 998 MW of wind capacity. The round achieved a weighted average price per MWh of EUR 24.47 (USD 28.83) and EUR 25.31 for solar and wind, respectively.

By the end of 2021, Spain plans to hold a tender for at least 200 MW of concentrated solar power capacity, 140 MW of biomass and 20 MW of other technologies.