American Clean Power statement on New York Bight federal leasing process

The American Clean Power Association today issued the following statement after it submitted comments to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management urging the advancement of the federal leasing process for offshore wind energy in the New York Bight.

“This is another important step in reaching the Biden administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and meeting the region’s clean energy goals. BOEM should be commended for achieving its goal of identifying the offshore locations that are most suitable for wind energy development in the New York Bight while taking into consideration other ocean users. Commercial and recreational fishing, maritime navigation, and Department of Defense activities have all been accounted for in the proposed lease areas and potential space-use conflicts have been appropriately avoided. Leasing the New York Bight areas will help transform the U.S. into a global leader in offshore wind energy that will generate significant investment opportunities by boosting domestic manufacturing and creating good-paying American jobs— while helping the nation meet important climate and emissions targets.” – Gene Grace, General Counsel, American Clean Power Association.

ACP and the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition Action (“MAREC Action”) submitted joint comments to BOEM on Atlantic Wind Lease Sale 8 (ALTW-8) New York Bight Proposed Sale Notice (“PSN”). The letter can be viewed here.