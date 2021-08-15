Endesa will invest 315 million in the construction of 350 MW of new wind energy and solar power in Cuenca

Endesa, in its commitment to the total decarbonisation of the energy mix and the development of renewable projects, continues to analyze its own projects and acquire renewable power portfolios from third parties with extensive experience. In this sense, the company today announced the purchase, through its renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power España (EGPE), of a 350 MW photovoltaic and wind power portfolio from ABO Wind España SAU, part of the German group ABO Wind AG (ABO Wind).

ABO Wind is responsible for the entire project development process and will maintain this responsibility until ‘Ready to build’. These 350 MW represent an investment of 315 million euros that includes both the acquisition and construction of this portfolio of projects divided into 3 wind farms and 2 plots to be developed in different locations in the province of Cuenca. The construction of these facilities is scheduled for autumn of this year, while its commissioning will be at the end of 2022.

To achieve this, 1,450 direct jobs will be generated during the construction phase and 27 permanent jobs during the useful life of the plant, the majority coming from Cuenca, since this is one of Endesa’s main vectors: the creation of shared value in local communities. in which it carries out its activity. This commitment of the company will lead to the development of training courses for the unemployed in renewable matters, opening up a future job in a booming sector. With this acquisition, there are already close to 1,800 MW of new capacity that Endesa has purchased from third parties with the set objective of complying with the connection of new renewable power to the grid and thus increasing renewable capacity and continuing to work on the path of green electrification .

ABO Wind develops and builds wind and solar energy projects. Founded in 1996, the German-based company has built plants with a capacity of more than 3,600 megawatts to date and has built around half of them. The annual investment of the company is about 500 million euros. Around 800 employees in 16 countries enthusiastically work on the planning, financing, construction, operational management and maintenance of plants for a sustainable energy supply.

Endesa is the leading electricity company in Spain and the second in Portugal. It is also the second gas operator in the Spanish market. It develops an integrated business from generation to commercialization and also offers, through Endesa X, added value services aimed at decarbonizing energy uses in homes, companies, industries and Public Administrations. Endesa is firmly committed to the United Nations SDGs and, as such, decisively promotes the development of renewable energies through Enel Green Power Spain, the electrification of the economy and Corporate Social Responsibility. In this last area, we also act from the Endesa Foundation. Our human team has around 9,600 employees. Endesa is part of Enel, the largest electricity group in Europe.