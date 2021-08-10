American Clean Power statement on Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

After the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act today by a strong bipartisan vote 69-30, Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association issued the following statement.

“The American Clean Power Association applauds the passage of this historic infrastructure package by the U.S. Senate. The bipartisan nature of this deal is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the future of our country and a clean energy revolution. This important legislation will provide immediate benefits to our nation’s energy infrastructure and deserves swift action in the House.

As we look ahead to the budget reconciliation process, we must ensure that stable and predictable policies allow the rapid development of job creating clean energy projects across the country. These projects are critical to reducing emissions and meeting the important climate targets we need to reach.”

