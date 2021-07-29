Vattenfall takes on direct marketing for 250 MW offshore wind farm Arcadis Ost 1 in the Baltic Sea

Vattenfall and Parkwind have agreed to cooperate in direct marketing in the offshore wind power sector where Vattenfall will be marketing the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore windfarm in the Baltic Sea.

The 250 MW offshore wind farm will be built 19 kilometers northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, in the coastal waters of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. The construction phase is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2022. In total 27 wind turbines from the manufacturer MHI Vestas will come into operation. Parkwind expects that Arcadis Ost 1 will be able to feed the first wind power from the Baltic Sea into the German transmission grid from the end of 2022.

“In line with Vattenfall’s strategy to enable a fossil free living within one generation we are always seeking to further strengthen our expertise in marketing of renewable assets, especially in the field of offshore wind which is one of our focus areas in renewables. Therefore, Arcadis Ost 1 is a perfect match to further strengthen and diversify our direct marketing portfolio in Germany”, says Erik Suichies, Head of Customers, Vattenfall European wholesale business.

“This agreement with Vattenfall adds yet another strong partner to the Arcadis Ost 1 project, this time on the power offtake side. Vattenfall’s direct marketing experience adds strength to our green energy mission and allows us to have the optimal approach in the German power market.”, says Eric Antoons, Managing Director of Parkwind Ost.

Direct marketing is the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) variant specific for Germany. The term refers to the fact that operators of newly installed renewable generation in Germany are obliged to sell the electricity they produce directly on the market. Most operators choose not to sell the electricity on their own. Instead, they opt to hand over this task to a specialist company to act as a “direct marketer”.

Parkwind is an independent green energy company that develops, finances and operates offshore wind farms. With more than a decade of experience and 771 MW under operational management in the Belgian North Sea, Parkwind is currently expanding internationally. With active projects at various stages of development, such as Arcadis Ost 1, Parkwind is set to add another 1 GW of capacity.