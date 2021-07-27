Duke Energy starts up 182 MW Texas wind farm

Duke Energy has begun commercial operation of its 182MW Maryneal Windpower wind farm in Texas.

The Maryneal plant, in Nolan County, increases Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions’ US wind capacity to over 3GW.

In 2019, Sprint, now part of T-Mobile, signed a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 173.3MW of the energy generated by the wind farm.

The VPPA, which will settle on an as-generated basis tied to Maryneal Windpower’s real-time energy output, will enable T-Mobile to reduce its carbon footprint and will match approximately 9% of T-Mobile’s energy consumption.

“Projects like Maryneal Windpower play a huge role in T-Mobile’s commitments to fight climate change and bring us another step closer to achieving our goal of using 100% renewable energy by the end of 2021 – even after our merger with Sprint in 2020 almost doubled our company footprint,” said Brigitta Witt, T-Mobile vice president of social impact and sustainability.

“Working with companies like Duke Energy, we’re able to make a positive impact not only on the environment but also in the local community – it’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

Maryneal Windpower created approximately 200 jobs during peak construction.

Additionally, the site will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as payments to participating landowners.

“Wind projects such as Maryneal contribute to a cleaner, stronger economy and help create a more diverse energy infrastructure in Texas,” said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions.

“We’re excited to work with T-Mobile to create jobs, strengthen the local economy and generate clean energy, while also helping them address their renewable energy goal.”

Wanzek Construction was the contractor for the project, and Nordex supplied 38 4.8MW wind turbines for the site.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will perform the site’s long-term maintenance and operations.