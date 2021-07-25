GE Renewable Energy announces joint development agreement for weather technology with Whiffle

Agreement to use Whiffle’s ultra-fine atmospheric Large Eddy Simulation (LES) modeling for wind energy applications. Technology will be used to optimize wind turbine siting and enable improved AEP.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has entered into an Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Whiffle, a Netherlands-based weather forecasting technology firm, for application of Whiffle’s ultra-fine atmospheric Large Eddy Simulation (LES) modeling for GE’s wind energy applications.

Whiffle’s LES weather modeling uses high performance computing systems for forecasting and wind climate analysis. Through the JDA, GE will leverage Whiffle’s technology to optimize wind turbine siting, ultimately enabling improved AEP for customers.

Joseph Citeno, GE Renewable Energy’s Leader for Advanced Technology and Sciences for Onshore Wind, said “We are pleased to work with Whiffle and benefit from their atmospheric modeling technology and simulations. We are confident this collaboration will enable improved siting for our turbines, bringing greater value to our customers around the world.”

Harm Jonker, CEO, Whiffle, said “We are very excited to welcome GE Renewable Energy as our client. Working together with GE emphasizes the power and importance of our disruptive LES modelling and allows GE’s clients to benefit from the latest technology in weather simulation and forecasting. To see GE Renewable Energy being an early adopter of our technology speaks to the vision and innovative potential of GE, and we’re delighted to work together.”

GE Renewable Energy was recognized by the American Clean Power Association (ACPA) as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the US in 2020, for the third year in a row. Of the total onshore wind installed nationwide, ACPA reported that GE technology was deployed in 53% of new capacity additions, as well as in 31% of new projects under construction or in advanced development that have selected an OEM.

GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

Whiffle B.V. is operational since 2016, starting as a spin out of the Delft University of Technology. With its roots in science, the company continues to use cutting edge R&D to further develop Large Eddy Simulation (LES) models and its unique implementation on high performance computing systems. This results in the world’s first LES based operational weather model that produces highly accurate and ultra high-resolution weather forecasts. Application areas of Whiffle’s model include wind and solar power projects, dispersion of air pollution, aviation and agriculture.