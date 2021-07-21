EDPR’s 198 MW wind farm located in Indiana starts commercial operations

The project, called Headwaters II, expands the company’s footprint in the US and provides economic benefits to Indiana communities.



Through PPAs, the wind farm will help Facebook and Walmart reach their sustainability goals.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has reached commercial operations and begun producing energy at its 198 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm in Indiana.

This second phase of the wind farm joins the operational 200 MW Headwaters I Wind Farm and boosts the significant economic benefits contributed to the surrounding communities and marks a key addition to EDPR NA’s growing portfolio as the largest operator of wind farms in Indiana. Through executed power purchase agreements (PPAs), Headwaters II also provides Facebook and Walmart with energy that will help the companies reach their sustainability goals.

Both phases of the Headwaters Wind Farm contribute to EDPR NA’s 1,199 MW of operational capacity in Indiana, which represents approximately one-third of all renewable energy capacity installed in the state. Adding to the company’s industry-leading track record in Indiana, EDPR NA developed the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is now operational in White County and under new ownership, and the 302 MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, which is under construction in White County and whose ownership will transfer upon achieving commercial operations.

EDPR is also currently constructing the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park in Randolph County and will construct the 204 MW Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County, which is slated to be operational in 2023. The addition of Riverstart and Indiana Crossroads II will propel EDPR NA’s operational capacity to 1.6 GW in the state, which is enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 410,000 average Indiana homes each year.

Facebook’s 15-year PPA for 139 MW of power from Headwaters II will help the company meet its goal to support its operations with 100% renewable energy and reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Regarding Walmart, its long-term PPA is for 60 MW of energy from Headwaters II and advances the company’s goals to power its operations with 100% renewable energy.

It is worth noting that Headwaters II Wind Farm creates significant contributions to the local community in the form of new jobs and revenue, including payments to landowners and local governments and an increase in money spent at local businesses nearby the project. The wind farm will also save more than 355 million gallons each year by generating electricity without requiring the large amounts of water consumed by traditional power plants.