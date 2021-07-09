WindEurope launches “Windflix”, an on-demand wind energy video platform

After the success of last year’s WindTV*, WindEurope is launching “Windflix”, a new on-demand wind energy video platform. It’ll offer informative and entertaining content on all aspects of wind energy. Windflix content will be available for free – and with no registration required.

Today WindEurope launches “Windflix“, a new on-demand video platform on all aspects of wind energy. Windflix will bring you the latest industry news and a whole load of other features – fun videos, interviews, market round-ups… all in a fresh, creative format.

Windflix will be a hub for video content on wind energy produced by WindEurope and its members and partners. There will be new content every month. And existing content such as webinar and event recordings will stay on while it remains relevant. It’s all user-friendly. You can tune in whenever you want, and it’s easy to navigate around and find whatever interests you.

Windflix will include a number of core series which will have regular new episodes:

“Our industry, our jobs” will look at different jobs in wind energy;

“Power up your day with Recharge” will be the main industry news programme;

“Breaking wind” will highlight more of the fun news pieces;

“Tea and Champagne” is where Giles Dickson and Pierre Tardieu, our CEO and Chief Policy Officer will chat about the latest political and market developments.

“Digitalisation in motion” will focus on digitalisation in wind;

Windflix will also have new versions of our popular “Kids vs. Wind Gurus” series. First up to be grilled by schoolchildren is Alessandro Boschi, Head of Renewables at the European Investment Bank.

“COVID19 has accelerated the digitalisation of work and private life. It’s given us a lot of new opportunities to learn and access information. It also means we get bombarded with tons of webinars, conferences, videos – great content but often not at the right time to allow us to watch it. The Windflix platform will let you access the programmes you want, at the time you want, from wherever you are”, says Malgosia Bartosik, WindEurope Deputy CEO.

* last year’s annual WindEurope conference turned into a TV format

