RWE joins forces with Polish maritime industry to strengthen the offshore wind power in Poland

RWE Renewables accelerates the development of the offshore supply chain in Poland:

The company, via its Polish subsidiary Baltic Trade & Invest Sp. z o.o., has recently signed a series of agreements (Letters of Intent) with Polish companies from the maritime sector. Poland is one of the most attractive, emerging offshore markets in Europe. RWE with F.E.W. Baltic II is currently developing an offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea, which has a planned installed capacity of 350 megawatts (MW). With this project RWE will contribute significantly to Poland’s green energy transition and will further strengthen the local supply chain by intensifying the collaboration with LOTOS Petrobaltic S.A. (LOTOS), the Polish Ocean Lines S.A. (PLO) as well as with the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A.

The recently agreed cooperation with LOTOS focuses on the technical exchange of experiences in the field of geotechnical surveys, installation and service vessels as well as subsea inspection and services, and potential use for RWE’s offshore projects in Poland. The collaboration with PLO puts the focus on service fleet capabilities, CO2 reduction and the training of crews in the area of offshore wind. With the Port of Gdynia Authority RWE plans to provide its experience and knowledge as an offshore wind developer across all technical areas to support the planning of offshore terminal realisation.

Poland is one of RWE’s strategic core markets in Europe. The company already has a well-established onshore business in the country with a total installed capacity of approximately

370 MW (pro rata view) already in operation, and has further onshore projects under construction and in development. In addition, RWE is continuously diversifying its renewables portfolio in Poland by investing in solar projects. As one of the world´s leading renewable energy companies, RWE targets to invest from 2020 until 2022 €5 billion net in renewable energy and to grow its global renewables portfolio to more than 13 gigawatts of net capacity.