American Clean Power Association Statement on New Jersey Offshore Wind Energy Development Awards

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities decided to award offshore lease solicitations for development:

“The American Clean Power Association thanks Gov. Murphy and his administration for their leadership supporting the growing offshore wind industry in New Jersey. Today’s action by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities makes this the largest state competitive solicitation award to date, committing the state to sourcing more than 2,600 megawatts (MW) from offshore wind projects, enough to power 1.15 million homes.

This ruling is a win for the citizens of New Jersey; it will allow the development of clean energy from the abundant wind resources off the New Jersey coast and allow them to take advantage of the economic investment and job creation opportunities the offshore wind industry is poised to deliver to the East Coast this decade. Developing these projects will not only create jobs but will revitalize coastal communities and deliver vast amounts of reliable clean energy to the region.” – Laura Morton, ACP Senior Director for Policy and Regulatory Affairs for Offshore Wind