Nordex offers the N155 / 4.X concrete tower wind turbines for the US wind energy market

The Nordex Group is extending its range of Delta4000 turbines for the North American market to include a variant of the N155/4.X turbine on concrete towers for specific sites.

John McComas, CEO Nordex USA: “Nordex is committed to working along with our clients collaboratively in order to find unique product solutions in order to increase project suitability, investment, and ultimately return.” And he adds: “Up to 20 percent of the total costs of a wind turbine is accounted for by the tower. At specific sites, concrete towers can be an option to reduce project costs. We are now also offering our N155/4.X turbine in the Delta4000 series on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 metres for selected sites in the USA, like in Texas.”

The Nordex Group is currently building projects comprising more than 400 MW with N155/4.X turbines on concrete towers in Spain and Mexico. A first project with Nordex turbines on concrete towers in the US is the 209.4 MW “Reloj del Sol wind farm”, owned and operated by EDP Renewables North America, near San Ygnacio in the south of Texas. It comprises 40 AW132/3465 turbines, 17 AW132/3000s and six AW132/3300s, all installed on concrete towers with hub heights of 120 metres.

The Nordex Group can look back on 15 years of experience in the manufacture of concrete towers. The concrete towers consist of 20 metre prefabricated convex segments, which are assembled on site when the turbines are installed in the wind farms. As of today, the Nordex Group has sold more than 1,900 turbines with Nordex concrete towers worldwide.

The Nordex Group – a profile

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.