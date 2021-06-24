Vestas wins offshore wind energy order for Arcadis Ost 1

Vestas has secured a firm order for wind turbines for Parkwind’s 257 MW Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm, to deliver 27 V174-9.5 MW turbines 19 km northeast of the offshore island of Rugen Baltic German.

The order confirms the fifth collaboration between Vestas (previously through MHI Vestas Offshore Wind) and Parkwind on offshore wind projects, and the first outside of Belgium.

The V174-9.5 MW turbines will be installed using a new, industry-first floating installation method, rather than the typical method used by a forklift vessel. In collaboration with Parkwind and the vessel’s operator, Heerema Marine Contractors, a double crane vessel will be used that enables the floating installation method, which involves dynamic lifting and installation of all turbine components. This innovative installation method avoids challenges with soil and seabed conditions by avoiding contact with the seabed entirely and thus reduces project risk by allowing for faster installation time, helping to reduce the levelized cost of energy for the project.

Once installed, Vestas will also service Arcadis Ost 1 with a 15-year service contract.

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Parkwind at Arcadis Ost 1, installing V174-9.5 MW turbines on this important project off the German coast,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “The floating installation method we are using will potentially be a game changer for installing projects in deeper water, saving time and further reducing the cost of offshore wind. Projects like Arcadis Ost 1 will continue to fulfill Germany’s offshore wind energy ambitions of reaching 20 GW of installed wind power by 2030 ”.

Clément Helbig de Balzac, Project Director Arcadis Ost 1, added: “With the most advanced Vestas turbine ready for commercial installation, the V174-9.5 MW, and the innovative floating installation method, we are ready to build one of the most advanced wind systems. more technologically advanced. farms to date. We can count on our long experience working together in Belgium to achieve another success, this time in German waters ”.

The turbine components will be delivered to the port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm, starting in the third quarter of 2022. Offshore installation is expected to begin in late 2022 and Arcadis Ost 1 is scheduled for full operation. in 2023.