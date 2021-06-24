American Clean Power Association Statement on Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement today following the announcement that the Administration and members of Congress had reached an infrastructure deal.

“The American Clean Power Association applauds the Administration and bipartisan leaders in Congress for taking the first step to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. The work must continue to fully address the significant challenges facing the nation’s energy infrastructure. Our aging grid and generation infrastructure is past due for an update, and a cleaner, smarter approach is critical to meet our nation’s needs. We look forward to continuing to work with leaders in Washington to develop a package that powers America’s energy infrastructure forward and creates jobs for our economy.” – Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association.

